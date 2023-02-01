WASHINGTON — America's Navy is coming to Pocatello, Idaho, one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2023 national tour -- one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.
The United States Navy Concert Band is scheduled to perform March 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at The Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Way, Pocatello, Idaho.
"For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy," said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer. "Today, we have sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home."
While all performances are free and open to the public, some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date ticketing information, visit the band’s website at navyband.navy.mil.
The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for 98 years. The band performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.
One of the U.S. Navy Band’s core responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy's premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.
The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.
The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.·
The Navy Band has been touring the country since 1925.
There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group.
Ensembles from the Navy Band tour nationally 12-15 weeks each year. Sailors in the Navy Band are full-time professional musicians.
Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.
