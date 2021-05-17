The U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday arrested a 14-year fugitive of an alleged sex crime in Idaho who was also an illegal immigrant living in Chicago.
U.S. Marshals arrested Martin Castillo Lopez, 44, on Sunday after a manhunt that lasted nearly three years and involved numerous county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a Sunday news release.
The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force in Boise located Lopez after being on the run from Idaho for more than 14 years. The Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force coordinated the arrest with the USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Chicago.
Lopez was 30-years-old when he was first charged in Canyon County in February 2007 with lewd conduct with a minor child for allegedly sexually abusing his then 12-year-old step-daughter over a period of five years beginning when she was 7-years-old, the news release said.
About eight hours after Lopez was arrested and taken into custody back in 2007, he posted bond and was subsequently released, the U.S. Marshals Service said, adding that investigators believe Lopez fled to Mexico to avoid persecution.
In April 2007, the Third Judicial District Court of the State of Idaho, located in Canyon County, issued a felony bench warrant for the arrest of Lopez for failing to appear in court on the lewd conduct charge.
“This guy should never have been let out of jail,” said U.S. Marshal Ryan Weishaar. “Not only was this person an alleged sexual predator but he was also an illegal immigrant. Something's got to give here.”
In July of 2018 the arrest warrant for Lopez was handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service, which began working the fugitive case in conjunction with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Investigators learned that Lopez had returned back to the United States and was living in Chicago. At the time of his arrest on Sunday, Lopez was found to be utilizing a fraudulent identification card with a fictitious name.
The Third Judicial District Court of the State of Idaho in Canyon County will soon begin the process of extraditing Lopez back to Idaho from Chicago, though that process could take longer than usual if Lopez contests the extradition.
The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force in Boise, which includes investigators of Nampa Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, Garden City Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, coordinated Lopez’s arrest with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Chicago.
Idaho U.S. Marshal Brent Bunn commended the men and women on the task forces in both Idaho and Illinois.
“Our investigators are relentless and will not stop looking for violent offenders until they are arrested and brought back to justice,” Bunn said.
If convicted of the felony lewd conduct with a child charge, Lopez faces up to life in prison.