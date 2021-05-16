BOISE — Today, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) arrested Martin Castillo LOPEZ, 44 years old, in Chicago, Illinois.
The USMS Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force in Boise located LOPEZ after being on the run from Idaho for more than 14 years. The Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force coordinated the arrest with the USMS Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Chicago.
In February 2007, LOPEZ was originally arrested and charged with Lewd Conduct with a Minor Child.
At the time LOPEZ was charged, he was 30-years-old and was accused of sexually abusing his then 12-year-old stepdaughter over a period of 5 years. She was 7-years-old when LOPEZ allegedly began abusing her.
Approximately 8 hours after being taken into custody, LOPEZ posted bond and was subsequently released. Investigators believe LOPEZ then fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution.
In April 2007, the District Court of the Third Judicial District of the State of Idaho, in Canyon County, issued a felony bench warrant of arrest for LOPEZ for Failing to Appear on the lewd conduct charge.
The Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force in Boise began searching for LOPEZ in July 2018, working the fugitive case in conjunction with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Investigators learned LOPEZ returned back to the United States and was living in Chicago. At the time of his arrest, LOPEZ was found to be utilizing a fraudulent identification card with a fictious name.
The Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force in Boise is comprised of investigators from the Nampa Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, Garden City Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
U.S. Marshal Brent Bunn commended the men and women on the task forces in Idaho and Illinois and stated, “Our investigators are relentless and will not stop looking for violent offenders until they are arrested and brought back to justice.”