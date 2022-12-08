Two winter storms are forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho for the next several days.
The first of the storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho early Friday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Friday night.
The second storm, the more powerful of the two, is forecast to arrive Saturday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Tuesday.
The Friday storm is forecast to bring up to 4 inches of snow to the Island Park and Ashton areas, while the rest of East Idaho could get 2 inches or less, according to the National Weather Service.
The Saturday to Tuesday storm has already triggered a winter storm watch calling for up to 7 inches of snow on Saturday alone in the Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon and Arco areas.
The weather service said roads in those areas will be very slippery and strong winds could create blowing and drifting snow that will make driving even more difficult.
The Saturday to Tuesday storm is forecast to bring up to 8 inches of snow to the Spencer area and up to 6 inches of snow to the Island Park, Ashton, Dubois and Teton Pass areas, the weather service said. The Rexburg, St. Anthony and Rigby areas could get up to 4 inches of snow Saturday to Tuesday, while the Arbon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Swan Valley, Bone, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Driggs, Victor and Soda Springs areas could receive up to 3 inches.
Up to 2 inches of snow could fall Saturday to Tuesday in the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Rockland, Malad, Preston and Montpelier areas.
Elsewhere in the state, a winter storm watch is in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Mackay areas while winter weather advisories are in effect in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome, southwest Idaho including Boise and Mountain Home and in North Idaho.
Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
