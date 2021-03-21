Snow is in the forecast for East Idaho this week.
The first storm is expected to arrive in the region late Monday morning and to continue through Tuesday morning.
The second storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Wednesday night and to continue through Thursday night.
Both storms are expected to bring snow to both the lower and higher elevations of East Idaho.
It's also possible that the Monday-Tuesday storm could bring thunder to the region.
East Idaho's higher elevations including Island Park, Spencer, Ashton, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Arbon, Driggs, Victor and Swan Valley are forecast to receive the most snow — 2 to 4 inches from each of the two storms.
The Monday-Tuesday storm is expected to bring up to an inch of snow along with rain to the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, Malad, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Raft River and Blackfoot areas, while the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby and St. Anthony areas could receive up to 2 inches of snow from the storm.
The Wednesday-Thursday storm is forecast to bring up to 2 inches of snow to all of East Idaho's lower elevations including the region's largest cities — Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. Rain is also possible in the lower elevations during the Wednesday-Thursday storm.
Both storms are expected to dump snow on the central Idaho mountains including the Hailey, Challis, Mackay, Salmon, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Stanley areas.
While neither storm has yet triggered any winter weather warnings in East Idaho or in the central Idaho mountains, winter weather advisories calling for snow are in effect in North Idaho as well as in Montana, Oregon, Washington state and Nevada, while all of Utah and most of Wyoming are under hazardous weather alerts in anticipation of the incoming storms.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest updates on this developing weather story.