Emergency vehicles pictured at Simplot's Don Plant in Pocatello on Tuesday morning following what the company called a minor ammonia release at the facility.

POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported.

The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated.

