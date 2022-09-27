POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported.
The plant was evacuated because of the ammonia release but there was never any threat to the public, the Boise-based company stated.
Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue.
Both employees were transported by Simplot to Portneuf Medical Center where they were treated and released, Simplot said.
"We are working with local agencies to determine the exact cause of the release, but all ammonia distribution was immediately shut off and the location of the release was isolated," Simplot stated in an email to the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday afternoon.
The names of the injured employees have not been released.
Simplot reported the ammonia release to the state within two hours of the incident occurring, according to an Idaho State Communications Center incident report obtained by the Idaho State Journal.
The report states that an unknown amount of ammonia was released into the air during the incident but the release posed a low threat level and conditions at the plant were described as being "stable."
Simplot said the ammonia release occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday. The state incident report says that around 2 a.m. Simplot officials discussed the ammonia release with Idaho emergency management, Department of Environmental Quality and Idaho State Communications Center officials.
The outcome of that conversation was to classify the incident as "regulatory" and Simplot said it reported the ammonia release to the authorities for "documentation purposes only" and that the ammonia had all dissipated into the air, the incident report stated.
Simplot also reported the ammonia release to the Power County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday but the incident did not necessitate an emergency response to the plant, according to the incident report.
One discrepancy is that the incident report states no one was injured.
Simplot has not yet said whether the plant has resumed operations following the incident.
