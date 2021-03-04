POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents are facing felony charges for their alleged role in the theft of a package of rare coins.
Steven R. Fillmore, 36, has been charged with grand theft, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Tasheena E. Russom, 36, has been charged with principal to grand theft.
The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 26.
Fillmore is accused of stealing a package from a home on Pocatello’s north side. The package, which had been delivered by FedEx just minutes before the crime took place, contained rare coins valued at more than $1,500, according to court records. Police say they later located some of the stolen coins in Fillmore’s possession.
Russom is accused of driving the truck involved in the theft, according to court records.
Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been set for March 9.
If convicted of the crimes, both Fillmore and Russom face up to 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. In addition, the state is seeking a persistent violator enhancement against each of them, which is punishable by no less than 5 years in prison and up to life.