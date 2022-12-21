One of the Pocatello police vehicles struck at a south Pocatello intersection on Wednesday afternoon.
POCATELLO — Two police vehicles were struck at an accident scene on Wednesday afternoon at a busy south Pocatello intersection.
Both police vehicles were occupied by officers but they were not injured, police said.
The initial crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. at Bannock Highway and Johnny Creek Road and involved a car and a pickup truck.
The impact of the collision sent the car crashing into a Pocatello police SUV that was also at the intersection.
Minutes later a Pocatello police pickup truck slowed down on Bannock Highway as it approached the scene and was rear-ended by another car, police said.
None of the motorists involved in the crashes required transport to the hospital.
The intersection of Bannock Highway and Johnny Creek Road was partially blocked for about an hour because of the collisions.
The car that struck the pickup and police SUV in the first crash was the only vehicle totaled. Both police vehicles suffered noticeable damage but were able to be driven from the scene.
The wrecks remain under investigation by Idaho State Police.
