On July 2nd at 12:12 p.m., the Idaho State Police responded to an injury crash northbound on US Highway 95 at milepost 234, south of Grangeville.
A purple Honda Pilot, driven by Alicia Panzer, 20, of Meridian, Idaho, was northbound on US95 when she crossed the center line and struck a silver 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Payton Hall, 24, of Ogden, Utah.
Hall, Panzer and a passenger in the Silverado, Steven Guillette, 58, of Pocatello, were all transported by ground ambulance to Syringa Hospital.
A second passenger in the Silverado, Calie Guillette, 25, of Pocatello, was transported to Kootenai Health.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours. The investigation is continuing.