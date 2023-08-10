Two people died and two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 north of Chubbuck on Wednesday afternoon.
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating the multi-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of two Idaho Falls residents, Jaren Goering, 23, and Monique Morales, 26.
“My heart goes out to Jaren and Monique’s families and loved ones. I’m so sorry for their loss,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.
The wreck occurred when the driver of a 2008 Peterbilt dump truck, a 67-year-old man from Idaho Falls, struck three vehicles that were traveling slowly on the southbound lane of Interstate 15 just north of Northgate exit, state police said.
The truck struck a 1998 Toyota Avalon that Goering, who was wearing a seatbelt, was driving. Morales was riding in the back seat of the Avalon at the time of the crash, but state police were unsure if she was wearing a seatbelt. A 20-year-old passenger in the front seat of the Avalon was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by law enforcement to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle fatality collision which occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. on Interstate 15 at mile marker 74.5 north of Chubbuck.
The Peterbilt also struck a 2000 Ford pickup truck, which was being operated by a 40-year-old man from Sheridan, Wyoming. He and his passengers, a 40-year-old woman and a juvenile, were wearing their seatbelts and were not transported.
The dump truck also struck a 2006 Dodge pickup truck that was hauling an empty horse trailer. The 46-year-old Baetty, Nevada, man and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Pahrump, Nevada were both wearing seatbelts and were not transported.
The driver of the Peterbilt was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 was blocked for approximately two and a half hours until the left lane was reopened. The right lane was also reopened a short time later.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police told the Journal on Thursday that when the investigation into this crash is completed, the findings will be provided to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office for the review of potential criminal charges.
