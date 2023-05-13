Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, on northbound US Highway 95 and Klahr Road in Canyon County.
A 63-year-old male, of Parma, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound on Klahr Road. A 41-year-old male, of Nampa, was driving a Honda Accord northbound on US-95.
The Silverado stopped for the stop sign on Klahr Road and then continued across US-95 when it was struck by the Accord.
The driver and passenger, a 22-year-old male, of Nampa, in the Accord were transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
All occupants were wearing their seat belts.
The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately one and a half hours.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
