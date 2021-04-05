POCATELLO — Three people who robbed a US Bank in Pocatello in January 2020 have reached plea agreements with federal prosecutors.
Two of the three people — Aaron Noble Hernandez, 26, of Ontario, California, and Patrina Michelle Morris, 39, of Kent, Washington — have both been sentenced and the third defendant, Jonathon Codee Brewer, 27, of Pocatello, is scheduled to be sentenced at the federal courthouse in Pocatello on June 16.
Hernandez, Morris and Brewer were each charged with bank robbery, a federal offense, after the trio worked together to steal $4,621 from the US Bank across from the Fred Meyer retail store on the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue on Jan. 9, 2020, according to court records.
Morris walked into the US Bank on Yellowstone Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to court records. The note cautioned the bank teller to avoid using any trackers or dye packs. Further, the note read, “Hurry up because I don’t want to die and you don’t want to die.”
All three suspects were arrested within 48 hours of the bank robbery. Brewer was arrested the same day as the bank robbery following a lengthy high-speed chase through the Gate City during a snowstorm in January 2020, Hernandez was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant in Chubbuck the day after the robbery and Morris was arrested two days after the robbery in Idaho Falls.
On June 24, 2020, Morris entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that involved her pleading guilty to the federal bank robbery charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of probation upon release from incarceration and up to $250,000 in fines. Exact details regarding the terms of the plea agreement Morris reached with prosecutors were not available as the agreement was sealed by judicial order, according to court records.
Morris on March 17 was sentenced to serve five years of probation and ordered to pay $600 in fines.
In addition to the federal bank robbery charge, Hernandez was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection to the US Bank robbery, according to court records. During the course of investigating the robbery, police located a 9mm Hi-Point pistol in the bathroom of the McDonald’s adjacent to the bank. During questioning, Hernandez admitted to possessing the pistol while the bank was being robbed.
Hernandez on June 25, 2020, entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that involved him pleading guilty to the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charge in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the bank robbery charge. Hernandez in October 2020 was sentenced to serve nine years in federal prison and three years of probation upon his release, as well as pay $1,100 in fines.
Brewer, in addition to the federal bank robbery charge, also faced charges of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of an unregistered firearm. When Brewer was arrested on Jan. 9, 2020, police located in his possession a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, according to court records. Brewer denied that the shotgun was involved in the robbery but agreed there was a sufficient factual connection for purposes of asset forfeiture.
On Feb. 2, Brewer entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that involved him pleading guilty to the bank robbery charge and, in exchange, the firearm-related charges were dismissed.
Brewer faced up to 20 years in federal prison, probation of no more than three years upon his release and a fine of up to $250,000.
All three defendants have been or will be responsible for paying US Bank $4,621 in restitution.