POCATELLO — Two of four East Idaho residents facing drug trafficking charges, including an Idaho Falls man involved in a shootout with local police in the Pocatello Sizzler parking lot on Jan. 6, 2020, have reached plea agreements with federal prosecutors.
Trevor Van Horn, 30, who was critically wounded when police shot him on Jan. 6 after he opened fire on them during a vehicle and subsequent foot pursuit spanning several blocks on the city’s north side, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm in exchange for the dismissal of four other charges, including a conspiracy to distribute meth charge for working with the three other East Idaho co-defendants to distribute over 500 grams of meth, court records say.
Additionally, Debra J. Trujillo, 63, of Idaho Falls, on Feb. 11 pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for federal prosecutors dismissing the conspiracy to distribute meth charge.
Van Horn is expected to plead guilty to the possession with the intent to distribute meth and unlawful possession of a firearm charges at the federal courthouse in Pocatello on April 27. If convicted of both charges, he faces no less than 10 years and up to life in federal prison and up to $10.25 million in fines.
Trujillo also faces no less than 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million if convicted of the possession with the intent to distribute meth charge. Trujillo has a sentencing date currently scheduled for May 12 at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.
Two other co-defendants charged in connection with the drug trafficking ring, Robert Winterholler, 36, of Fremont County, and Jesse W. Kirby, 44, of Idaho Falls, have not reached any agreements with federal prosecutors and are currently scheduled to take their cases to trial at the federal courthouse in Pocatello on May 10.
Winterholler faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute meth. Kirby faces one count of possession with intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute meth. They both face at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison if convicted.
The indictments of the four East Idaho residents stem from separate incidents in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions over several months in late 2019 and early 2020 as part of an Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, or HIDTA, multi-agency narcotics investigation. Including Bannock County, the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA involves 16 counties in both states that work together to identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.
Prior to engaging Pocatello police in a shootout that ended with him being critically wounded, Van Horn was allegedly receiving meth deliveries from a Los Angeles man and also distributed fentanyl responsible for causing several overdoses in the Gate City area around December 2019, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained last year. Police seized 85 grams of heroin, 149 grams of meth, 372 grams of marijuana, over $2,300 in cash and three firearms — a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a .45-caliber revolver and a .22-caliber revolver — from Van Horn’s vehicle or person following the incident, police said.
Van Horn has agreed to forfeit the cash and firearms to the U.S. government upon leading guilty.
The names of the officers involved in the shooting were not released but authorities confirmed last year that members of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police were participants in the shooting of Van Horn.
Van Horn remained in critical condition at Portneuf Medical Center’s intensive care unit for several weeks before he was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated with no bond.
Before the incident involving Van Horn, police located 5 pounds of meth allegedly in the possession of Winterholler and Trujillo during three separate seizures in Bonneville and Fremont counties on Dec. 16, 2019, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Kirby was indicted after an Idaho Falls police officer on Jan. 3, 2020, located 458 grams of meth in Kirby’s possession after allegedly witnessing him complete a drug transaction in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls, police said.
“This case has involved major players involved in trafficking narcotics in multiple states,” Idaho State Police Lt. Clint Skinner, who is also the Bannock County area task force commander for the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA told the Journal last year. “This is definitely a significant and far-reaching case for East Idaho and involves the distribution of meth, heroin and fentanyl.”