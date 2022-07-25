Four people including two motorcyclists and a juvenile were injured in three crashes that occurred Monday in the Pocatello area.
The first wreck, involving a Victory motorcycle and Chevrolet Cobalt compact car, occurred around 7:15 a.m. at South Second Avenue and Bengal View Drive in south Pocatello. The adult male motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
Around 12:45 p.m. another motorcycle versus car crash occurred, this one at Cemetery and Hawthorne roads on the Fort Hall Reservation.
Idaho State Police said a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Cemetery Road when it collided with a 2013 Ford Focus compact car that was traveling southbound on Hawthorne Road.
State police said the 70-year-old male motorcyclist from Chubbuck and a juvenile boy who was a passenger in the car were both transported by ambulances to PMC. Their names and conditions have not been released.
The car's driver, a 28-year-old Pocatello man, was not transported to the hospital, state police said.
State police said the car's occupants were wearing seat belts and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
The last wreck occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Fifth Avenue in south Pocatello.
A Subaru SUV and a Ford pickup collided, resulting in the adult female driver of the Subaru suffering injuries, authorities said. She was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to PMC in stable condition. Her name has not been released.
The wrecks all resulted in temporary road closures and remain under investigation, authorities said.