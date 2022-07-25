Motorcycle wreck

The motorcycle involved in a Monday morning collision with a car at South Second Avenue and Bengal View Drive in south Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Four people including two motorcyclists and a juvenile were injured in three crashes that occurred Monday in the Pocatello area.

The first wreck, involving a Victory motorcycle and Chevrolet Cobalt compact car, occurred around 7:15 a.m. at South Second Avenue and Bengal View Drive in south Pocatello. The adult male motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. 