Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days.
Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said.
The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes where he collided with a Peterbilt semi driven by a 71-year-old man from West Valley, Utah, Idaho State Police said.
The semi's driver, whose name hasn't been released, was not injured in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, state police said.
Interstate 15 northbound was partially blocked for five hours because of the crash, authorities said.
A 59-year-old Idaho Falls man died following a two-vehicle collision around 8:55 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 91 just north of Shelley, authorities said. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the deceased as Chad Alden Foss.
Foss was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 91 when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female from Shelley, state police said.
The Ford Explorer continued off the roadway and struck a power pole. Foss, who was not wearing a seat belt, succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver of the Honda was wearing her seat belt and did not require transport to the hospital.
The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours while state police investigated the crash.
Two other men were injured in separate crashes on Interstate 15 on Sunday morning.
The first crash happened around 10 a.m. near Downey when a 62-year-old man from Pocatello driving a 2019 Lexus GX was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 and rear-ended an Idaho Transportation Department plow truck that was traveling with safety lights activated, state police said.
After the impact, the Lexus SUV continued off the right shoulder and into the barrow pit.
The driver of the Lexus was not wearing a seat belt and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the snowplow, a 36-year-old man from Preston, was not injured.
Interstate 15 southbound was partially blocked for 45 minutes because of the crash, state police said.
The second Sunday Interstate 15 crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. just south of Pocatello and resulted in a 22-year-old Pocatello man suffering injuries, state police said.
The man was driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner northbound on the freeway when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, state police said.
The vehicle rolled off the right shoulder and the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, state police said.
All four crashes remain under investigation by state police.
