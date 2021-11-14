The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the fatality crash northbound on Interstate 15 near Downey on Nov. 14, 2021.
Deceased:
William Kaiser, 36-year-old male of Idaho Falls
Andrew Schroader, 32-year-old male of Idaho Falls
Next of kin has been notified. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on November 14, 2021, at 2:12 AM northbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 31 near Downey in Bannock County.
A 32-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, and a 36-year-old male, also from Idaho Falls, were traveling northbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver drove off the roadway, hit a guardrail, and rolled the vehicle.
Both occupants were not wearing a seatbelt, were ejected from the vehicle, and succumbed to their injures at the scene.
An additional juvenile passenger was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
