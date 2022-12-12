The Blackfoot Police responded to a report of a grand theft in progress at Walmart at approximately 2:21 p.m. Monday.
Walmart loss prevention reported a female attempting to take a large amount of merchandise from the store. While responding to Walmart, loss prevention informed dispatch the suspect was leaving in a white Dodge Journey with no license plate.
A patrol officer located the suspect vehicle near the west exchange (Exit 93) and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. However, the Dodge Journey fled from law enforcement. A pursuit lasting approximately fifteen minutes occurred on the interstate with speeds exceeding a hundred miles per hour. During the vehicle, the suspect's vehicle was spiked multiple times and came to a stop.
The driver Charly T. Pongah (29 YOA), was taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County jail for Burglary, Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.
The passenger Ferlynn F. Good Rider (44 YOA) was taken into custody on an unrelated felony warrant for burglary out of Bannock County.
The Blackfoot Police Department would like to thank the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, and the Shelley Police Department for their assistance during the vehicle pursuit.
