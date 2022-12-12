Charly T. Pongah and Ferlynn F. Good Rider.

Charly T. Pongah, left, and Ferlynn F. Good Rider.

 Photos courtesy of Blackfoot Police Department

The Blackfoot Police responded to a report of a grand theft in progress at Walmart at approximately 2:21 p.m. Monday.

Walmart loss prevention reported a female attempting to take a large amount of merchandise from the store. While responding to Walmart, loss prevention informed dispatch the suspect was leaving in a white Dodge Journey with no license plate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.