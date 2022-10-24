Head-on crash

Emergency vehicles pictured at the scene of Monday evening's head-on collision on Highway 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, on US Highway 91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County.

A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound.

