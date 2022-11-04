Crash

The Dodge pickup involved in Friday evening's incident sits in the front yard of a home on East Halliday Street after it flipped on top of the GMC pickup in the foreground. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision and two people in the Dodge have been hospitalized.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A man and a juvenile were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center on Friday evening after their Dodge pickup left a busy Pocatello street and smashed through a credit union's sign, a fire hydrant, trees and light poles before flipping on top of a GMC pickup.

The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on South Fourth Avenue between East Benton and East Halliday streets.

