Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on November 11, 2022, on westbound US Highway 26 at milepost 339.5 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County.

The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver of a 2015 Kia Rio was westbound on US26. The driver of the Cobalt proceeded through the intersection and struck the Kia. The Kia drove off the right shoulder, struck a power pole, and the power pole was knocked down.

