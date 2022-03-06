Emergency vehicles at the scene of Sunday night's two-vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck.
CHUBBUCK — Two people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down a busy Chubbuck street.
The 9:50 p.m. collision on the 4300 block of Yellowstone Avenue near Denny's restaurant involved a car and SUV.
The crash resulted in Yellowstone Avenue being completely shut down for about an hour.
Chubbuck police and firefighters and two Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck.
The two injured individuals were transported via ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Their names and conditions have not been released
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
