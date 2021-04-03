FORT HALL — Earlier today at 11:15 AM, Fort Hall Fire & EMS were dispatched to a residential fire at the intersection of Siler and Cemetery roads on the Fort Hall Reservation.
The fire started in the kitchen due to grease. Fire Chief Eric King stated, “there were two injuries to a 20-year old male and a 50-year old female due to smoke inhalation and grease burns.”
The fire was contained to the stove and cabinets above the stove. The fire crew put out the hot spots and took care of the injuries.
No further information is available.