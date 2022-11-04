The Dodge pickup involved in Friday evening's incident sits on its roof in the front yard of a home on East Halliday Street after flipping on top of the GMC pickup in the foreground. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision and two people in the Dodge have been hospitalized.
POCATELLO — A man and a teenage juvenile were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center on Friday evening after their Dodge pickup left a busy Pocatello street and smashed through a credit union's sign, a fire hydrant, trees and light poles before flipping on top of a GMC pickup.
The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on South Fourth Avenue between East Benton and East Halliday streets and was preceded by the Dodge pickup colliding with multiple vehicles while heading southbound on South Fourth, police said.
South Fourth Avenue and East Halliday were shut down for over two hours because of the destruction caused by the Dodge pickup.
Authorities said the Dodge pickup's adult male driver and his 16-year-old male passenger were injured in the crash and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to PMC.
The names of the injured individuals have not been released but police said both are expected to survive.
No one was in the parked GMC pickup on East Halliday that the Dodge flipped on top of before landing in the front yard of an adjacent home. The home suffered minor exterior damage from the Dodge's impact.
Police said the Dodge pickup was heading southbound on South Fourth at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and entered the sidewalk and grass area on the west side of the Idaho Central Credit Union branch at East Benton and South Fourth.
The Dodge then struck a large ICCU sign as well as a fire hydrant, trees and street lights.
The impact of the Dodge pickup obliterated everything it hit, sending debris in all directions, and eventually the vehicle flipped multiple times, landing on top of the GMC pickup before coming to a stop in the home's yard.
Both the GMC and Dodge pickups were totaled.
Police said that prior to reaching the East Benton and South Fourth intersection, the Dodge pickup struck a few other vehicles on South Fourth, but there were no injuries.
Pocatello police are investigating and more information is expected to be released on Saturday.
