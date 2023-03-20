On March 18, 2023, around 12:15 a.m. a Shelley Police Department Patrol Officer attempted to stop a passenger car for failing to maintain lane and speeding.
The vehicle was traveling south on Highway 91 when it failed to stop. The patrol officer continued to pursue the suspect vehicle into Firth.
The pursuit circled the north Firth and Basalt area multiple times. The suspect vehicle traveled between 10 mph and approximately 75mph.
The suspect vehicle was spiked twice with three tires being deflated. The suspect vehicle continued to run on its rims while losing vehicle parts before coming to a stop.
Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Micheal Poog, 36 year old resident of Fort Hall, was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants as well as possession of meth and DUI.
Loreen Bear, 42 year old resident of Fort Hall, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Both Poog and Bear were charged with Felony Eluding, as they switched drivers in the middle of the pursuit.
In total the pursuit lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes and covered approximately 46 miles.
A Shelley Police Cruiser that was assisting the primary officer was damaged when it struck a deer during the pursuit.
We would like to thank the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police for their help in apprehending the suspects.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.