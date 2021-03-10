CHUBBUCK — Two Eastern Idahoans are facing felony drug-related charges in Bannock County for separate incidents.
Angel Devine, 24, of Blackfoot, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of introducing major contraband into a correctional facility, according to Bannock County District Court records. Richard Sakschewski, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and faces a persistent violator enhancement.
Neither Devine nor Sakschewski has entered a plea yet.
Chubbuck police arrested Devine while responding to a report of a drug violation on the 4800 block of Yellowstone on Feb. 28.
They say there were two outstanding warrants for Devine’s arrest and they found Fentanyl, Heroin and prescription pills in her possession.
She also allegedly tried to take some pills with her into the jail, police said.
Chubbuck police arrested Sakschewski during a field interview at Extended Stay Pocatello on Feb. 28.
They say he was also wanted on two outstanding warrants and was found to be in possession of heroin.