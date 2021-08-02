Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced on Monday 143 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho last week.
That number includes 92 new cases in Bannock County, 31 in Bingham County, eight in Franklin County, six in Bear Lake County, three each in Caribou and Oneida counties and one in Power County. There were no new reported cases in Butte County.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,677. Out of the 17,677 cases, 17,471 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH also reported two confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, a Bannock County man in his 80s and a Bingham County man in his 60s. This brings the total to 237 deaths due to COVID-19. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
Practice social distancing (6ft).
Stay home if you are sick.
Avoid people who are sick.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
Get vaccinated as soon as possible
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.