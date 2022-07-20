Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:12 p.m. July 20th, 2022, at the corner of Government Way and Canfield Avenue in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in Kootenai County.
The driver of a silver Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on Government Way, turning eastbound onto Canfield Avenue from the left turn lane. The silver Toyota Highlander collided with a three-wheel Can-Am motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Government Way.
The Toyota Highlander was occupied by a 76-year-old female driver, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and a 95-year-old female passenger, of Hayden, Idaho. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were not injured.
The Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle was occupied by a 93-year-old male driver, of Spirit Lake, Idaho, and a 63-year-old female passenger, of Hayden, Idaho. Both occupants of the Can-Am were wearing helmets. The 93-year-old male driver of the Can-Am succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The 63-year-old female passenger of the Can-Am was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Traffic at the intersection of Canfield Avenue and Government Way was slowed for about 5-hours until the lanes of travel were completely re-opened.
The next of kin have been notified and this remains an active investigation by Idaho State Police.