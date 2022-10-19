Two men died and two other people were injured in two separate wrecks in Southern Idaho over the past several days.
State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert.
A 26-year-old Rupert man was traveling eastbound on State Highway 25 in a Chevrolet sedan and David Jennings, a 60-year-old Rupert man, was following directly behind the Chevrolet on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, state police said.
The man driving the sedan slowed to a stop to initiate a left-hand turn and the driver of the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the car while attempting to pass, according to state police.
Jennings was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt. The road was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.
The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire QRU and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
The second crash occurred on U.S. Highway 93 north of Jerome around 6:23 a.m. Monday and involved five vehicles, state police said.
A 41-year-old woman from Hansen was driving a 2011 Honda Pilot south on Highway 93 when she initiated a turn at the intersection of 750 N Road and an 18-year-old Shoshone man driving a 2010 Honda CRV crashed into the rear of the Honda Pilot, state police said.
The Honda CRV became disabled in the intersection of the travel lanes. A short time later, Frank Castle, a 76-year-old Jerome man, was driving a 2011 Peterbilt straight truck hauling potatoes and collided into the right side of the Honda CRV, said state police, adding that the Peterbilt continued partially into the northbound lanes of travel.
The Peterbilt then collided head-on with a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer traveling northbound, which was being driven by a 56-year-old Jerome man. A 25-year-old Dietrich woman driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was following too closely behind the Peterbilt and struck the rear of the truck, according to state police
Castle succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to Jerome County Coroner Jason Robertson.
The driver of the Nissan and Kenworth were both transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The crash blocked the northbound and southbound travel lanes of Highway 93 for approximately nine hours.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
