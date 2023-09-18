Two people died in separate crashes on East Idaho roads during a less than five-hour span starting Sunday night.
The first wreck left a motorcyclist dead near Sugar City while the second wreck left a juvenile dead and three others injured near Blackfoot.
The second wreck occurred around 12:25 a.m. Monday and shut down Interstate 15 southbound for more than three hours.
Idaho State Police said three juveniles were traveling on Interstate 15 northbound north of Blackfoot when their vehicle "left the right shoulder, crossed back over the northbound lanes, left the median shoulder and rolled."
The vehicle came to rest on the freeway's southbound lanes where it was struck by a 2022 Ram Promaster van driven by a 65-year-old man from Idaho Falls.
One of the three juveniles died at the scene while the other two were transported via ambulances to a nearby hospital, state police said.
The driver of the van was also transported via ambulance to the hospital.
He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but the juveniles were not, state police said.
The earlier crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. Sunday on Highway 33 near Sugar City.
A 61-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle died after he collided with a vehicle driven by a juvenile that had turned in front of him on the highway, state police said.
The motorcyclist was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he died a short time later, authorities said.
He was not wearing a helmet, state police said.
The juvenile driving the other vehicle was wearing a seat belt and did not require transport to the hospital, authorities said.
Highway 33 was blocked for about three hours because of the crash.
Both wrecks remain under investigation by state police.
The names of those involved in the crashes have not been released.
