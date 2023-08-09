The scene of Wednesday afternoon's multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Chubbuck.
CHUBBUCK — Two people died on Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 15 southbound north of Chubbuck for more than three hours, authorities said.
Several people reportedly suffered injuries in the 2 p.m. wreck that involved four vehicles on the freeway's southbound lanes near the Northgate exit.
At least four Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the crash along with police, sheriff's deputies and search and rescue personnel.
Some of the injured individuals were reportedly trapped in their wrecked vehicles and had to be extricated by emergency responders.
Interstate 15 southbound was shut down until around 5:15 p.m. because of the wreck.
Authorities haven't yet released additional details on how the crash occurred.
