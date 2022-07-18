Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced that two local people died from COVID-19 and there were 295 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of July 12-18.
One of the deaths was in Butte County and the other was in Caribou County, SIPH reported.
This brings the total to 525 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho.
Of the new COVID cases, 178 occurred in Bannock County, 76 in Bingham County, 12 in Bear Lake County, 10 in Oneida County, six in Butte County, seven in Franklin County, four in Caribou County and two in Power County.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable COVID cases to 40,003 in Southeast Idaho since the pandemic began. Out of those, 39,110 have recovered from COVID-19, SIPH reported.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
— Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
— Practice social distancing (6 feet).
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Avoid people who are sick.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
— Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
— Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
— Get vaccinated as soon as possible.
— Get boosted.
If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community that is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.