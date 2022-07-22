Chris Lenihan

Chris Lenihan and Chuck the chicken

I had no idea learning something new could be so difficult. For the first time in my life, I am taking piano lessons. Let me tell you, this has been one of the most challenging things I’ve ever tried to do. It’s so hard to keep track of everything — tempo, keys, bass clef, treble clef, chords, slurs. And don’t get me started on that confounded pedal!

In addition to the challenges, this learning experience has also been validating because, thanks to my patient and forgiving instructor, Amy, I know that I can accomplish my goal of sitting at the piano and playing real music. She reminds me that the trick is to break the task of playing the piano down and learn each step so that it becomes muscle memory. Amy’s right because, the more I practice, the easier it becomes.