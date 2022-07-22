I had no idea learning something new could be so difficult. For the first time in my life, I am taking piano lessons. Let me tell you, this has been one of the most challenging things I’ve ever tried to do. It’s so hard to keep track of everything — tempo, keys, bass clef, treble clef, chords, slurs. And don’t get me started on that confounded pedal!
In addition to the challenges, this learning experience has also been validating because, thanks to my patient and forgiving instructor, Amy, I know that I can accomplish my goal of sitting at the piano and playing real music. She reminds me that the trick is to break the task of playing the piano down and learn each step so that it becomes muscle memory. Amy’s right because, the more I practice, the easier it becomes.
I wish I could say the same about my transition into veganism. I didn’t have an instructor like Amy to guide and support me as I maneuvered the ins and outs of consuming only plants. I just knew I could never go back to eating animal products.
I credit my son, Frank, for starting me on my journey. He was competing in a triathlon in Long Beach, California, about six years ago, and I came along to cheer him on. We were eating dinner at a vegan restaurant, noticing how delicious the food was. Naturally, the conversation led to the exploitation of animals in the food system known as industrial agriculture. I decided then and there that I could not be complicit in their suffering and try to never eat animal products again.
I’m sure I speak for a lot of people who have made the switch from steaks and cheese and ice cream to beans and nuts and oat milk — it’s a tough go without other plant eaters to encourage and support you. It’s been a game of trial and error, finding recipes and foods that are both nutritious and delicious. I remember years ago bringing a Beyond Burger patty to my niece’s house to cook on her barbecue. As it began to sizzle, a strange odor wafted over to where we were all sitting. All eyes turned accusingly my way because everyone knew Aunt Christina, with her weird concoctions and fake meat, was the one responsible for the unusual scent.
Thank goodness the chefs at Beyond Burger and other plant-based food companies have honed the art of creating meat, egg and dairy replacement foods that are, in my opinion, not only delicious, but healthier than those that come from animals. The American Dietetic Association states that veggie burgers have seven times less saturated fat than beef burgers and contain three to four grams of fiber not found in cows. Have you tried a Beyond Famous burger from Carl’s Jr? It’s to die for!
Plant-based milks are also lower in saturated fat than cow’s milk. They come in a wide range of flavors and types, my favorite being oat milk. Many are fortified with Vitamin D and other nutrients. Dana Hunnes, a dietician from UCLA, found that because cows raised on factory farms are forced to have serial pregnancies that result in higher levels of estrogen, that hormone ends up in the milk. Some studies also show an increase in the risk of breast, uterine and prostate cancers. Cow’s milk is also higher in calories and fat than plant-based milks and contains twelve grams of carbohydrates compared to only one gram of carbohydrates in its non-dairy counterpart.
The United States ranks second highest in the world for meat consumption, a 40 percent increase since 1961. Chicken has overtaken beef and pork to become the most commonly consumed meat in the nation. In fact, the average American eats 96 pounds of poultry a year, a number projected to increase to 101 pounds by 2030. A study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that meat-rich diets led to premature death and an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and obesity.
Lucky for us living in Bannock County, there are several restaurants serving plant-based delicacies. My favorites include Oliver’s where you can get homemade vegetarian chili, and The Healthier Place to Eat, where they make falafel sandwiches and mock tuna that tastes like the real thing. I also LOVE the dairy-free ice creams at Scoops and Sliders (you can’t go wrong with the cotton candy and kiwi strawberry).
Developing healthier eating habits is not easy. It’s a slow process, but once you start making small changes in your diet, gradually reduce your meat consumption, visit the amazing Pocatello eateries that offer plant-based options, and look for support from like-minded individuals (the Facebook group Plant-strong Pocatello is fabulous!), veganism can become muscle memory, a lifestyle choice you will never regret.
Chris Lenihan has lived in Pocatello for many years. A retired teacher, she is now a full-time advocate for factory-farmed chickens and other animals. She is pictured with her “spokes-chicken,” Chuck.