It has become abundantly clear that truth, honest and freedom of speech will NOT go unpunished in THIS Republican party! This was certainly true when Trump was in office and was even more obvious during his two impeachments when republicans claimed he did no wrong in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. With Trump’s threats of intimidation somewhat less now that he is out of office, any sane and reasonable person should have come to their senses by now. NO WAY! Trump did a fine job of brainwashing a majority of republicans at all levels of government and Idaho’s is well out near the front of that pack! The vast majority still believe Trump’s lie; the election was stolen from him. Republicans are now forging methods of gaining absolute power. Accordingly, in many states where they hold a majority, they are enacting legislation with the real and “unspoken” purpose being to suppress any votes that would not support their authoritarian takeover. Anyone in the party with the courage to be honest and speak the truth will be punished one way or another, i.e., Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and a few others. Republican intent is to continue with the Trump “authoritarian doctrine” and to do whatever it takes to regain and stay in power just as Trump did when he incited an insurrection in an attempt to overthrow a fair and honest election. Trump was, and still is, a huge threat to America. The Republican party has continued down his path and pose a dangerous threat to American democracy in spite of their convoluted blab to the contrary!
Steve Bevan
Pocatello