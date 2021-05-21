I typically just read these letters to the editor, but while reading Mr. Bevan's post, I was confused as to why his passion for American Democracy didn't include rants about the democrats. Mr. Bevan claims that he disagrees with being brainwashed, and says "any sane and reasonable person should have come to there senses." To show that we ALL need to come to our senses, I decided to rewrite the post and just change a few words. My Title - Untruths and Dishonesty ALLOWED
It has become abundantly clear that untruths, dishonesty and freedom of speech WILL go unpunished in THIS Democrat party! This is certainly true now that Biden / Harris are in office and is even more obvious since the media and democrats wont investigate all of Biden's past foreign dealings, when the media and the democrats claim he did nothing wrong in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. With the dems threats of intimidation getting more and more now that they are in office, any sane and reasonable person should be coming to their senses, but NO WAY! Biden / Harris, the Dem party, and the media are doing a fine job brainwashing a majority of democrats at all levels of government and luckily, Idaho is NOT near the front of the pack. The vast majority of democrats believe Biden's, the dem party, and media's lie; the election was NOT stolen from Trump. Democrats DID forge methods of gaining absolute power. Accordingly, in many states where they hold a majority, they DID enact legislation with the real "unspoken" purpose being to ALLOW any vote that would support their authoritarian takeover. Anyone in the party with the self serving purpose to be dishonest and speak untruths will NOT be punished no matter what, i.e., (too many of them to list and a bunch more). Democrats intend to continue with the democratic "authoritarian doctrine" and to do whatever it takes to stay in power, just as the dems did when they incited riots and destruction all around the country in an attempt to push false agendas. Biden / Harris, the dems and the media are huge threats to America. The democratic party is continuing down the path of socialism and pose a threat to American democracy in spite of their convoluted blab to the contrary.
My point in doing this is to show us all that with objective thinking, not emotion, we should all be able to be sane, reasonable, and not be brainwashed Americans. its time for us as AMERICANS to work together. Its time to realize we have more things we agree with then disagree with. Its time to stop letting others tell us how we should feel or act. We need to get back to the times when people believed that we should treat each other the way we would want to be treated, and if you cant say anything nice, then don't say anything at all. We need to always remember that the younger generation is watching and copying us.
Troy Swallow,
Idaho Falls