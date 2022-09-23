Martin Hackworth NEW

You'd be fabulously wealthy now had you invested in the oceans of ink used to cover Donald Trump since 2016 — most of it without explaining what actually fueled his rise. I have maintained since the moment that Trump was elected that his ascendancy was a message to the powers that be. Trump was a figurehead and a messenger. The message was “screw you.”

I just recently came across a piece in Common Sense, the Substack feed of former New York Times reporter Bari Weiss, from Swedish newspaper columnist Paulina Neuding: “Two Bombings in One Night? That's Normal Now in Sweden.” I cannot possibly recommend enough Ms. Neuding's column. It's eminently worth 10 minutes of your life.