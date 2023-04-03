NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returned to New York from his Florida estate Monday to face historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Trump's long day started with a motorcade ride from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with his name in gold letters — all carried live on television. The mini-parade took him past supporters waving banners and cheering, decrying the case against him that stems from payments made during his 2016 campaign — as politically motivated.

(1) comment

Old Crow

The rabid leftist commiecrats virtually frothing at the

Mouth to get Trump. This won't end well for them.

As much as you scummy bastards hate Trump.....we hate

You more. That's half of the country.....the good half....

The armed half. You may ask yourselves.....do you really

Want to go there? Too late to turn back now.....it's on.

Fellow Republicans.....don't rent to commiecrats, don't sell

Your homes to commiecrats, don't hire commiecrats to work

For you. It's us or them. It's allow them to corrupt your children

And indoctrinate them into this radical leftist transgender

Freakshow........or it's fight back now. Destroy all democrats.

