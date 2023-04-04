NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump conspired to undermine the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy, prosecutors said Tuesday in unsealing a historic 34-count felony indictment against the former president.

Trump, stone-faced and silent as he entered and exited the Manhattan courtroom, said “not guilty” in a firm voice while facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

Mike Mathews

Trumps defense. He didn't pay the porn star to aid his election.... he paid her to save his marriage. Which is BS because he never ever gave a s h i t about marriage or anyone else besides himself. Bottom line.... it's going to take some time but these charges are clear and he broke the law. We'll see if the country holds him accountable.

