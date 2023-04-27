NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer went on the attack Thursday against writer E. Jean Carroll's claims that she was raped by Trump in the 1990s, using cross examination to try to discredit the longtime advice columnist before a jury at a New York civil trial.

Attorney Joe Tacopina began his questioning in Manhattan federal court by citing Carroll's own words as he asked her to acknowledge that she has described her account as odd.

(2) comments

Old Crow

When are Clinton's trials? Juanita Broaddrick ring a bell?

Mike Mathews

She should bring a civil suit against clinton and get her day in court. And if they're both guilty they should both go to the poor house. Does that help you understand right from wrong?

