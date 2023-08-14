ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power.

The nearly 100-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump or his allies to undo his defeat, including beseeching Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing a state election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

Old Crow

Even you leftist goons have to admit.....if Trump

Makes it to election. He will be invincible. You have made him the Teflon Don. No Republican

Is considering voting for anyone but Trump.

DeSantis is dead in the water, he can't give a

Speech without being drowned out by Trump supporters. We are proud of our votes.....can you

Seriously say the same? It's hilarious that you have to pretend to like Biden just for party loyalty

He's a scumbag.

Old Crow

113 billion to Ukraine just since the war and

50 million in bribes to the Biden Crime Family....

Only in America. You democrats must be so proud of yourselves.

Old Crow

Ha ha....the slimy commiecrats have no shame...

They must really believe that Biden cannot beat

Trump this time around. Probably because of how bad he's screwing up the country. Mark my

Words.....the corrupt deep state Bamanazi government is going down.

