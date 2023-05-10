The scene of Monday night's potato truck crash on Interstate 86 in the Flying Y interchange construction zone.
POCATELLO — Thousands of potatoes were spilled onto the Flying Y interchange rebuild construction zone following a late Monday night crash that left a trucker injured.
A semi, hauling potatoes, was headed westbound on Interstate 86 in the interchange rebuild area when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned around 11 p.m.
The truck's load of potatoes spilled onto the construction zone and the truck's driver suffered injuries, authorities said.
The trucker was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Authorities have not released the trucker's name or condition.
Because the semi ended up off the freeway, the interstate was not blocked as a result of the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
