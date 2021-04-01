On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 4:50 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash on State Highway 28 at mile marker 57, north of Lone Pine, ID.
Joshua Davis, 39, of Star, ID, was driving eastbound on SH28 in a 2019 Volvo Semi pulling a trailer.
The trailer left the roadway and Davis was unable to regain control. The trailer overturned on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.
The lanes were blocked for three hours and are now open.
Davis was transported by ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon, ID.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. They were assisted by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office and Lemhi County EMS.