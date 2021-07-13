FORT HALL — At 6:30AM Tuesday, Fort Hall Fire & EMS along with Blackfoot Fire responded to Interstate 15, milepost 89 on the southbound on-ramp for a single semi rollover.
Upon arrival units found the semi flipped on its side with the driver still inside.
The semi was hauling potatoes and appeared to have rolled when going around the corner.
Fort Hall Fire & EMS extricated the male patient from the cab of the truck and transported to Portneuf Medical Center by Portneuf Air Rescue for further treatment.
No further information will be provided at this time.