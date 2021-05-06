On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at approximately 5:47 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a train versus vehicle crash on E 400 N near N 2300 E in St. Anthony.
Steven Jenson, 25, of St. Anthony, was driving westbound on E 400 N in a 1995 International semi-truck when he failed to yield for a train.
The train struck the semi on the passenger side. Jenson was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders on scene. He was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office, St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County EMS and South Fremont Fire. This crash is under investigation.