IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop then rammed two patrol vehicles late last night just south of Idaho Falls.
Suspect Vehicle: Dodge Avenger, black with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. The vehicle will have damage to the front, back, and driver's side rear panel.
What Happened: An Idaho State Police Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on the above vehicle at approximately 10:50 p.m. last night on northbound Interstate 15. The driver initially slowed and pulled off the interstate at exit 108, but then quickly accelerated and drove back onto the freeway at an excessive speed. With the Trooper following, the suspect again left the interstate at exit 113, W. 65th South. The suspect vehicle continued to S. 45th West, then turned right on W. 33rd South.
As a second ISP Trooper was en route to assist, the suspect vehicle continued driving into the path of the Trooper on W. 33rd South. That Trooper attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but when the vehicles collided, the Trooper's vehicle was pushed off the road and unable to continue.
The suspect vehicle again accelerated head-on into the path of the pursuing Trooper. That Trooper also attempted to stop the suspect vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The vehicles collided, but the suspect vehicle was able to continue on toward a more heavily populated area. For the safety of the public, the Trooper did not continue the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on W. Sunnyside Road shortly after 11:00 p.m.
The driver and front-seat passenger of the suspect vehicle appeared to be males. Both are considered dangerous.
Idaho State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and its occupants. Troopers are also requesting the public's help and are sharing the attached images.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Idaho State Police District 6 office in Idaho Falls at 208-528-3450.