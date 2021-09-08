Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Here’s a trick question… Do Doctors wear masks? That was too easy… of course they do. The real question: “Is that the WHOLE truth?” No!
Doctors do wear masks … But they don't wear them to the lunchroom, the bathroom or the parking lot. Doctors don’t put masks in their pocket or their glove compartment, they don’t reuse them, share them or wash them with the family laundry and they sure don’t save them for the next surgery. Lastly, doctors dispose of masks in a Hazardous Waste receptacle not in the bathroom trash.
Doctors wear masks! = TRUE, but it is NOT the whole truth.
Contrary to what you might be thinking, I’m not suggesting you don’t wear a mask, that’s your choice. I'm suggesting we all think more carefully about what we are told.
A Doctor sees sick people all day with no mask. WHY? Because Doctors KNOW there are diseases all around and keep themselves and their immune system healthy. Doctors eat well, are rarely overweight, ride bikes and run. They ski in winter, play outdoors in summer and get lots of fresh air and sunshine.
If you have a Doctor who tells you to stay in the house and avoid fresh air and sunshine … your doctor might be a politician.
In the meantime think about the news you get, ponder before forming an opinion and be willing to change that opinion when you get added information. Be sure you are receiving not ONLY truth, but the WHOLE TRUTH. We know more than we think. It’s called Common Sense because it used to be so common.