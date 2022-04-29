Average life expectancy has increased by 30 years since 1900. This increase in average life expectancy is due to improved medical practices regarding treating mortality. This means we can keep people alive longer but there’s no mention or intention of quality of life. We are good at treating symptoms and presentations, but not as good at treating risks or causes.
Here is the interesting part: As humans, our maximum lifespan has only increased eight years from 1860 to the present. Increase in maximum life span is due to statistical increases in elderly population pools. What does this mean?
Reducing death rates with our current medical screenings (such as wellness exams), preventative intervention like a colonoscopy, taking medicine such as a statin drug for cholesterol even if you have never had a heart attack, getting immunizations, avoiding alcohol and other things people would find pleasurable (my list could go on) does not increase lifespan.
It could be argued that reducing death rates does not increase quality of life either. If one has a colonoscopy (which I highly encourage) and cancer is found, early treatment does improve quality of life — but not life span. People with cancer of any type, even when it is cured, are at higher risk for recurrence of cancer. This is because we have made the presentation the treatment point. We are good at treating symptoms and what is currently present — a tumor for example. We use surgical removal, chemotherapy, radiation, etc.
I think we should also focus on treating risk. Disease states should be looked at two-fold: The presentation and the risk. Western medicine is good at treating the presentation and the symptoms associated with it. We are not good at treating the risk — meaning the genetics, lifestyle, toxins, hormone issues, stress, obesity — and many more.
Quality of life is my top priority. I am convinced when GOD says you are done here on earth, no matter how healthy you are — you are done. So alongside treating disease, let’s focus on quality of life and longevity. In other words — the best quality of life for the longest time possible! Do not just treat the presentation. Treat the risks that created the presentation!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.