Why people should not dump trash, it bugs me when ever people dump trash out of their car window and in yards. It is disgusting when people have trash in the yard or in the street and whenever it blows around it gets everywhere. It's not fair when other people get your trash in their yard. It helps when people go around picking up trash because other people notice and then they help clean up. Then the city will be clean again. Don't liter so the other people won't need to clean up other peoples trash, and it won't bug as many people.
Lucas Holmes,
Boy Scout Troop 1295,
Pocatello