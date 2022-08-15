We moved here to Pocatello in 2018 and own our own home. Before that I was raised in Colorado, graduated from HS in a class of 43, went on to college, graduated with a Bachelor of science and a Masters in Education. I also maintain a Cosmetology license. Past work experiences include housekeeping, fast food, variety of jobs in banks, teaching, and more. I served on community clean up positions, PTA associations, state legislation commities, school boards, youth commities just to name a few. I have participated in youth exchange programs, traveled abroad and vacationed around the world. When I married, we became transient; working from job to job, living in our vehicle, moving every 3 months with 2 small children under the age of 2. NO home, NO sustainable job, trying to make ends meet, for over 2 years before coming to Idaho. But hey, enough about me....
I want to comment on the August 4th City Council meeting. I only watched the live stream because I am married to an avid pickleball player and then couldnt turn away. Arguing over who said what, on or off the record, doesn't sound very welcomimg either way. Transient (moving from place to place) people DO NOT hold government jobs, teaching positions, City or County positions, own homes in our community, own businesses in our town and only take jobs where they can to survive, then move on to the next job. Diverse people can do any of the above. Are the Mayor and City Council seriously wasting their time on this "individual choice of words" and who gets to judge?
Might I just remind you that you were each voted into your position by the community to serve the community, as a diverse team to work together. Aren't there bigger fish to fry to support this great area? The Mayor is supposed to be the leader; lead by example and they will follow.
My concerns for you are to work together (opinions welcomed and discussed).
Communicate with respect for a different idea (maybe sit next to someone you need to have a conversation with).
Finally,,, Be accountable (think before you speak and say what you mean).