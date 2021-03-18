A controlled burn near the railroad tracks between Downey and Swanlake in southern Bannock County on Thursday caused heavy, black smoke that temporarily shut down train traffic.
Downey Fire District Chief Chris Sorensen said a land owner started the controlled burn in a ditch that runs along the railroad tracks and the flames ended up igniting some broken, discarded railroad ties under the brush.
The fire, which covered about an acre, never got out of control and didn’t cause any damage, Sorensen said, but firefighters responded to the scene to ensure the flames didn’t spread too far. To help clean up the area, they allowed some of the discarded railroad ties that weren’t causing black smoke to burn themselves out.
Train traffic was shut down for about three hours due to the heavy smoke that reduced visibility in the area, Sorensen said.